Bana Mutibwa inspires change at End Of The Weak MC Challenge finals

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, sent out props to MC Bana Mutibwa – a Lugaflow Revolutionary Human Rights Activist – for standing for the truth.

The 2021 presidential hopeful praised MC Bana Mutibwa when he shared his video of him performing at the 2019 world finals End Of The Weak MC Challenge rap battle in Brussels, Belgium as he preached about change.

MC Bana Mutibwa is one of the few artists who has for the past five years been preaching about revolutionary acts in Uganda. He started his revolutionary gospel after sitting for his form 4 end of year finals.

In a 2014 interview, MC Bana Mutibwa disclosed that he dropped out of school after S.4 because he didn’t believe in the Ugandan education system. He then decided to follow what he believed in and that’s his passion for inspiring social change through music.

Like Geoge Orwell said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”. Thank you brother Bana Mutiibwa for not selling your conscience for a few pieces of silver. Indeed history will absolve you. In this historical time of our motherland, those who use the means they have to stand by the TRUTH are TheRealRevolutionaries. Bobi Wine

