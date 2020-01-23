Don’t ask me about Mbuga anymore – Leila Kayondo

At some point it seemed like it was written in the stars as singer Leila Kayondo and city tycoon Sully Kabangala Mbuga roamed the streets as a couple. It didn’t take long before they bitterly broke up and Kayondo is fed up of being asked about what caused the split.

While appearing on Urban Television on Wednesday, Leila Kayondo was asked to clear the air about her relationship with Mbuga and her response had a bitter taste to it.

Good Old Days: Leila Kayondo, and Sully K Mbuga.

She revealed that Mbuga and her were just close friends who separated following issues that neither wants to talk about. She shared the video of the interview on her socials and asked that such questions shouldn’t be asked today.

Mbuga was my friend and am not even afraid to talk about it. He was my friend and like any other friend, you break up. We broke up… We broke up so bad and we both don’t want to discuss whatever caused the break up. Leila Kayondo

Of recent, not much about her love-life has managed to spill into the media but she has been connected to a couple of men and fellow singers. She, however, keeps tight-lipped about who the man of her life is.

