Fresh Daddy shows support for his son Patrick Ssenyonjo a.k.a Fresh Kid as he features in the 8-year-old’s new music video for his song ‘Tozikiza’.

The audio was recorded from Badman Records and in the song, Fresh Kid urges everyone to persist on whatever they have set their efforts on and they’ll eventually reap big.

The video contains various scenes of Fresh Kid in the ghetto, church, and in his school uniform as he emphasizes hard work with different people hustling hard.

Fresh Kid’s father popularly known as Fresh Daddy makes an appearance in church as Fresh Kid, dressed as a pastor, preaches the gospel of hope in the new song.

The video was directed by Darlington Kerenge of Zero One Media. Watch it here first:

