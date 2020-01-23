Fresh Kid’s new management reportedly choking on Shs600k debt

Eight-year-old rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo a.k.a Fresh Kid is in the news headlines again with his new management reportedly failing to pay money for outfits which they borrowed from his designer.

Fresh Kid’s designer explained that the young rapper together with his new management team requested him to work together after splitting with De Texas’ manager Francis Kamoga whenever they needed outfits.

They agreed on terms of how they should carry out their business. Part of the deal was that each outfit would cost Shs80,000 and Fresh Kid’s new management ordered for 10 outfits amounting to Shs800,000. They, however, only managed to pay Shs200,000 cash, remaining with a balance of Shs600,000.

Fresh Kid and his new manager

Fresh Kid’s manager then started picking the outfits one-by-one, and with just one outfit remaining, he was requested to at least pay a balance of Shs400k before taking the last piece according to their agreed business deal,

Surprisingly, Fresh Kid’s manager got furious and had a bitter exchange with the designer before jumping back to his ride and sped off.

The rapper’s designer now plans on arresting his manager for failure to clear the remaining balance.

When Fresh Kid’s father Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy was contacted about the allegations, he quickly denied the claims saying that they cleared all their bills and are the ones demanding for their last outfit from the designer.

Fresh Kid's designer speaks out over unpaid salary.#NBSUnCut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

