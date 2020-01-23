The big news that dominated social media yesterday was of former FDC President Kizza Besigye being registered in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s most arrested man.

On Monday 20/01/2020, it marked 50 times that Besigye has been arrested in the history of Uganda. In 2016 alone he was arrested more than 15 times during the election period.

The news was received with mixed reactions from the public and as some people applauded him, others cautioned that it is not a record to be proud of. One of them is Pallaso.

Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso congratulated the opposition spearhead on the record achieved. The Team Good Music singer also noted that it is such a sad record to set.

Besigye of Uganda sets record as World’s Most Arrested Man in the Guinness Book of World Records. Congratulations but damn that’s a sad record to set. Pallaso

Besigye of uganda sets record as worlds most arrested man in the Guinness book of world records. Congratulations but damn that’s a sad record to set. pic.twitter.com/Jxl1JKvZzA — Pallaso (@McPallaso) January 22, 2020

Read Also: “I’m gonna kiss you till you like me” – Pallaso to Bebe Cool