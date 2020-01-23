My heart is so pure, I can’t handle enmity anymore – Bad Black reveals

The last time that we saw city socialite Bad Black retreat from a cold war was during her exchange with Full Figure, when she revealed that she has no time for widows.

For the second time, Bad Black has chickened out in a cold war with renowned blogger Ritah Kaggwa, following an exchange that they had which was sparked off by Mercy who accused her of failing to pay her money back.

Seemingly fed up of receiving screenshots of Ritah Kaggwa’s insults and trash-talking her, Bad Black decided to block the renowned blogger before threatening to block whoever tries to send her screenshots from Kaggwa.

She went ahead to disclose how 2020 turned her into a reformed person adding that her heart is now so pure and can’t handle enmity anymore.

Read Also: “I will beat whoever tells lies next year”- Bad Black reveals 2020 resolution