Standard Chartered rewards lucky clients with trip to watch Liverpool

Standard Chartered Uganda will be sending two lucky clients alongside their partners to watch Liverpool Football Club play live at Anfield.

A grand draw for the winners of a trip for two was conducted on Thursday afternoon at the Speke Road Branch with Betty Nakachwa and Brian Agaba the lucky clients.

A total of 477 clients participated in the campaign and to enter the draw, one had to download the SC Mobile App, open a Digital Life Account and fund it with a minimum of UGX 50,000.

Timothy Kiyimba

The once in a lifetime trip for two will be subject to securing United Kingdom Visas as Timothy Kiyimba, the Head Retail Products, clarified.

“The trip to Anfield is a full experience. Trips are fully paid, winners will be given full accommodation during their stay, a full tour of Anfield stadium and they will also get a chance to watch Liverpool FC play live. All this is subject to being granted a UK visa,” said Kiyimba.