For their first trip to the USA, the Triplets Ghetto Kids had to rely on funds collected from the sale of dancer Wembly Mo’s new car in order to purchase tickets to travel and perform at the AEA-USA awards.

In 2016, the Triplets Ghetto Kids got their first nomination in international awards at the African Entertainment Awards in USA where they were nominated in the Best Dance Group category.

The group, which had just received enormous recognition following Eddy Kenzo’s big win at the 2015 BET awards, was invited to perform at the AEA-USA awards.

According to their manager Dauda Kavuma, they did not have enough money to buy flight tickets to America and yet saw it as a big opportunity for them to gain more international exposure.

Efforts to solicit for funds from close friends and families were only successful to a smaller extent and just a few weeks to the awards ceremony, the TGK had not come up with enough money to help them travel.

Wembly Mo, a local dancer had just bought his first car – a brand new Ipsum – at the time. He is very close to the TGK and a personal friend of Kavuma.

When he was approached to help with some advice about how the group would make it to USA with the little funds they had gathered at the time, Wembly Mo offered to sell his newly acquired car just to help come up with funds to finance the trip to USA.

According to Kavuma, he had never seen a man with a heart as good and generous as Wembly Mo. They managed to sell off the car and the kids performed at the awards.

Since then, the Ghetto Kids have achieved great success and recognition from across the world, performing and recording music with international music icons including French Montana, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, among others.

While speaking to media ahead of their 2020 concert slated for 25th January, Kavuma thanked Wembly Mo for the generosity he extended to them and being part of their success story.

