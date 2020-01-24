A Pass likens Kermit the frog to Bebe, says he’s now dead

The past few days, Kermit the frog a.k.a Omwavu has dominated the internet, visited new places, died and rose again.

However, before the Omwavu’s shine burns out, singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass decided to use the trend to troll Bebe Cool as he was replying to Geosteady’s tweet.

Geosteady tweeted asking for the direct translation of the phrase “Omwavu Wakuffa” in English and A Pass was quick to liken Kermit the frog to Bebe Cool.

In his reply, A Pass cheekily wrote saying ‘the poor one is to die’ and went on to add that if Omwavu was Bebe, we would now be saying he is dead.

The poor one is to die now if it was Bebe, we say the poor one is to dead https://t.co/td1nqvIXU0 — A Pass Bagonza 🐐 (@IamApass) January 23, 2020

