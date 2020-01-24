Earlier this week rumors made rounds revealing how artists in Ankole had vowed to stop the so-called ‘NRM artists’ from performing in the Western region as they prepare themselves for the forthcoming 2021 general campaigns.

Among the artists who were targeted was Bebe Cool, Catherine Kusasira, Full Figure, Buchaman, and others.

While speaking in an interview, Bebe Cool boldly branded the group of Ankole artists planning to stop him from performing in their region as just mere ‘hooligans’.

The Gagamel International boss went ahead to add that the Ankole artists that he knows who include Ray G and Tinda Tine have not yet demonstrated over anything.

Mbarara artists have not yet staged any demonstration as far as I’m concerned. The ones I saw on social media are just mere hooligans who are forming small circles just to cause disorganisation. In fact, the artists that I know like Ray G and Tinda Tine have not heard them yet demonstrate. I’m warning that small click that they just want to cause tribalism which is Stana. And if you want to perform for President Museveni just go to studio and work hard and get the followers then you will be able to perform for him. Bebe Cool

