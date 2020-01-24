2008 ‘Kapapala‘ hit-fame breakthrough singer David Lutalo opened up on some of the challenges that he faced while he had just joined the music industry.

Da Hares CEO revealed that one of the biggest challenges that he has faced in the music business is with the urban media houses that used to give him hectic time in promoting his music.

He narrated that the so-called urban media radio and TV stations used to toss him up and down whenever he took his music to be played at the stations.

He often got the phrase: ‘your music is good but you know…’ He took it politely and planned on away out with his team that he successfully managed to achieve.

At the moment, David Lutalo is a very happy musician as his music which is often termed as ‘Urban Kadongo kamu’ cuts across all age groups in the country.

I got much challenges from Urban TV’s and radio stations whenever I gave them to play my music. They used to feed me with endless ‘you’re music is good but you know’ words. So, I sat down with my manager and producer and planned on how to penetrate through. David Lutalo

David Lutalo on #NBSAfter5 VIDEO: David Lutalo on some of the challenges he faced trying to penetrate the 'urban' market. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS After 5 on Thursday, January 23, 2020

