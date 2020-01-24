Fresh Kid: Spice Diana and Cindy Sanyu are my favorite female artistes

Each interview made by Fresh Kid leaves us with surprise, shock, and smiles for the amount of information about his private life that he reveals to us.

As any other top celebrity, one of the top details that fans want to know about you are your favorites. During an interview with MC Ibra of Wolokoso Xtra, Fresh Kid revealed his favorite artistes, food, among other things.

When asked about who his most favorite female artiste is, Fresh Kid didn’t even think much about it as he easily mentioned Spice Diana and Cindy Sanyu.

For the male artistes, the young rapper revealed that Jose Chameleone tops his list as he revealed that Wale Wale is his most favorite song from the Leone Island boss.

The 8-year-old rapper was showing off a brand new car which he has managed to purchase from hard work. He broke onto the scene just at the start of 2019 and has been a top inspiration for other youngsters.

Below are more of his most favorite things in life:

Favorite Food – Rice and Bananas.

– Rice and Bananas. Favorite Drink – Minute maid.

– Minute maid. Favorite Sport – Football.

– Football. Favorite Song (among his songs) – Tozikiza and Banteeka.

Below is the full interview:

