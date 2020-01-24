I’ve got international collabos with Rihanna and Beyonce – Pallaso

It always feels good to host Sucker Free boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso on an interview because he leaves everyone with a smile on his cheeks.

Friday early morning, the ‘Ekiro Munzikiza’ singer left his fans and hosts of the Capital FM Breakfast show amazed when he hilariously revealed that he will be dropping an international collabo with Beyonce and Rihanna this year.

His revelation sparked off wild peals of laughter from both Gaetano and Lucky in the studio before he asked them why they did not burst into laughter when Beyonce and Rihanna revealed the same news in the US.

He quickly withdrew his statements as he opened up on how he is about to jet to Nigeria to work with Davido and Wizkid on collabos.

Pallaso added that he has other collabos with other Ugandan artists and his fans should eagerly await to groove to them this year.

