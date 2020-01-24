Mixed reactions as Dr. Hamza look-alike features in Rema’s ‘Clear’ video

In ‘Clear’, Rema Namakula reveals how her dreams came true when she met the prince charming of her life. The visuals were released on Thursday 23rd January 2020 and they have raised mixed reactions already.

The ‘Clear’ audio, produced by Daddy Andre, has not been easily received by the public and the airwaves still seem shy to embrace it for the few days it has lasted so far. The songstress decided to shoot a magnificent video to promote the song.

The video, directed by Sasha Vybz, conveys an ancient Egyptian royal setting with Rema as the Queen enjoying the harp being played by one of her servants with whom she is in love. She later joins him and plays it sweetly as he enjoys.

The outfits are amazing, the coloring – exceptional, and the lighting catches the eye as well. The main vixen resembles Rema’s husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and the message should be clear.

As soon as it was published, people online went into a frenzy as they gave their opinions and feedback on the video. Some really liked the picture quality and commended the whole setting while others did not love it at all.

Some of the criticism already following this new video is the concept which most people claim does not relate to the lyrics and message in the song. Well, you can watch it below and let us know what you think:

