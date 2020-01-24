Rema spills feelings as Dr. Ssebunya celebrates birthday

It will take time before haters of Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and Rema Namakula get used to their PDA because they are not just about to stop displaying their love in public.

Each time Rema gets an opportunity, she will let the love she has for her husband overflow. As much as some people claim she does it for clout and to hurt her ex-boyfriend Eddy Kenzo, it seems to us that she is just so much in love.

As Dr. Ssebunya adds another year onto his age, Rema made it a point to express her feelings yet again as she took it to social media to share his photos with the caption:

Happy birthday Hubby. Muntu wange, my strength, my peace, my joy, my happiness, my buli kimu (everything). May Allah guide and protect you always. Rwavvvvvv you my sayboo. Rema Namakula

Immediately, the comment section was bombarded with people asking for invitations for the Birthday Shower and others requested for Rema to allow ‘omwavu‘ attend the birthday party.

Happy birthday Hubby❤Muntu wange…My strength…my peace….my joy…my happiness…my buli kimu 👌👌. May Allah guide and protect you always 🙏Rwavvvvvv you my sayboo4❤❤ Posted by REMA on Thursday, January 23, 2020

Aha!!

Read Also: Rema’s bae Dr. Hamza Ssebunya graduates from Makerere University