Eddy Kenzo calls upon Ugandan’s to enjoy life on ‘Tweyagale’ | AUDIO

Big Talent Ent. CEO Eddy Kenzo has musically kicked off his 2020 in style with a brand new song dubbed Tweyagale. Listen to it here first.

‘Tweyagale‘ is a Luganda word that can be translated in English to mean ‘Let’s enjoy ourselves, Party, or have fun’.

Going by the song lyrics, he sings about his current love life and the tough times that he overcame last year that saw him almost commit suicide when Sheikh Muzaata insulted him.

The interesting audio were he calls upon all Ugandans to party and as well have fun was produced by producer A Steyn. Listen to it below;

Read Also: “I’ve no show on the same date as Cindy Sanyu” – Eddy Kenzo