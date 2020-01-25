Kingslove Entertainment boss Mansur Semanda, better known as King Saha has continued to make his haters, but mostly the Gagamel fans haters bitter after he paraded his brand new ride early today morning.

The ‘Ssala Puleesa’ singer who ended 2019 on a high note as he showed off his nearly completed apartments, has rewarded himself a beginning of the year gift of a posh Saburu ride.

The brand Saburu is thought to have cost him around Shs30m and above and as well decided to share the good news with his fans on his socials as he captioned his post as;

Thank you Allah,”the Most High..”

Thank you ma fanz.. #newyear#newtingz

#SSALAPULEESAAAAA King Saha

