Sucker Free boss, Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso believes that only John Blaq and Spice Diana gave him a run for his money musically in 2019.

Pallaso made the confession while in an interview as he reasoned that John Blaq and Spice Diana are the only artists who had at least 5 hit songs each compared to him.

He made the statement as he was responding to a question of who he thinks is the hottest musician in the country at the moment where he declared himself as the most trending artists right now and forever.

Besides him, Pallaso went ahead to appreciate John Blaq and Spice Diana’s hard work that they showed musically despite the difference in their experiences in the industry.

