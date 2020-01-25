Radio advised me to do more of Luganda music than English – A Pass

As the entertainment industry celebrates the legendary late Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio’s birthday, singer A Pass has revealed how the fallen star drastically changed his music career.

The ‘Nkwagala’ singer explained that when he was still a rising artist, the late Mowzey Radio advised him to change his style of music by doing a little more of Luganda than English.

A Pass furthermore stressed that Radio held him by the hand and took him out of the studio and gave him the advice that changed his music career and since then he has never looked back again.

Happy Birthday to our fallen soldier /legend Radio & Weasel #Radio this man gave me one of my biggest advice as a young musician on the rise, he told me to do a little more Luganda than English music, he held my hand took me out of the studio and told me personally, this changed my life. ❤️ #Nkwagala A Pass

