Karole Kasita releases ‘Obuwoomi’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Up and about, Karole Kasita is already making moves ahead of what she anticipates to be a repeat or even better year than 2019 when she had the playlists filled with her hit songs.

For her first release this year, Karole Kasita drops the visuals of her brand new song titled ‘Obuwoomi’. It is yet another song on which the budding songstress exhibits her ability to sing.

‘Obuwoomi’ is a Luganda word which means ‘Sweetness’ and in the song produced by Wani, Karole Kasita sings about how she is full of sweetness and demands that her man sticks to her alone.

The visuals, directed by Pest of Grate Make Films, are full of color and choreography that keep your eyes glued to the screen. Watch it here first and let us know how you rate it:

Read Also: Karole Kasita downplays local male celebrities, none of them is her type