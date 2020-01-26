Back with some good vibes and melodious music, King Saha seems to have the bull by its horns musically as he releases his first music video of 2020 for his song titled ‘Sala Puleesa’.

King Saha has been in and out the entertainment news columns especially for his war of words with Bebe Cool who warned him to concentrate releasing more music and decreasing drug usage towards the end of 2019.

Despite claims that Bebe just doesn’t wish him well, King Saha has adhered to the advice of releasing good music and Sala Puleesa (produced by Diggy Baur) has been receiving massive airplay on media of recent.

He now adds visuals to the sweet melodies with this new video that was directed by Aaronaire. Watch it here and let us know what you think:

