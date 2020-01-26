Long gone from our eyes but not the ears, Mowzey Radio still blesses us with sweet music with his newest releases titled ‘Owomukwano’. Listen to the song here:

On 25th February, fans of the late Mowzey Radio celebrated what would have been his 35th birthday. Social media was filled with messages from several of his fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.

The Radio and Weasel management also released yet another new song from the fallen singer. The new song dubbed ‘Owomukwano’ is a love song on which Radio’s lyricial prowess continues to be exhibited.

Listen to the song here and let us know what you make of it:

