Defined by most as the most complete musician and an outright legend, the late Mowzey Radio’s legacy keeps going on as new music keeps dropping despite him having left the face of the earth.

On this new song titled ‘Looking For’, Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo a.k.a Mowzey Radio and Weasel feature Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, and Nigeria’s Kayswitch.

‘Looking For’ possesses African beats that will have you grooving hard whenever it plays. The artistes as well add the much needed hype on the new song.

The audio was produced by the talented Diggy Baur and was released just a day to Radio’s would-be 35th birthday. Listen to it here and let us know what you think:

