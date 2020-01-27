Despite most music fans tipping Burna Boy to win Best World Music Album award at the 62nd edition of the highly-prized Grammy Awards, it was the legendary Angelique Kidjo who walked away with the prize.
This year’s Grammys – which recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artist of the year running from October 1st 2018 to August 31st 2019 – were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Various composers, musicians, and performers won several awards and we have the list of winners below:
Best World Music Album
- Celia – Angelique Kidjo *WINNER
- Gece – Altin Gün
- What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
- African Giant – Burna Boy
- Fanm D’ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Record of the Year
- “Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place,” H.E.R.
- “Talk,” Khalid
- “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
- “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
- “I,I”- Bon Iver
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey
- “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
- “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
- “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
- “7,” Lil Nas X“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
- “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
- “Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER
- “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
- “Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
- “Lover,” Taylor Swift“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
- “Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
- “Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
Best new artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish *WINNER
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best Country Solo Performance
- “All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
- “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER
- “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
- “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
- “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
- “Speechless,” Dan + Shay *WINNER
- “The Daughters,” Little Big Town
- “Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
- “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- “Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best country album
- “Desperate Man,” Eric Church
- “Stronger Than The Truth,” Reba McEntire
- “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies
- “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett
- “While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker *WINNER
Best rap album
- “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville
- “Championships,” Meek Mill
- “I am > I was,” 21 Savage
- “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator *WINNER
- “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae
Best Rap Performance
- “Middle Child,” J. Cole
- “Suge,” DaBaby
- “Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER
- “Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER
- “Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
- “Panini,” Lil Nas X
- “Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- “Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
- “Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
- “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER
- “Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
- “Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best R&B Performance
- “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER
- “Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER
- “Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Steady Love,” India.Arie
- “Real Games,” Lucky Daye
- “Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER
- “Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David
- “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue
- “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
- “Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
- “No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
- “Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- “Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy
- “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER
- “Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow
- “Saturn,” Nao“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
- “1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Painted,” Lucky Daye
- “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
- “Paul,” PJ Morton“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak *WINNER
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Spirit,” Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER
- “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
- “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
- “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé
- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
- “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran
- “Lover,” Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Sì,” Andrea Bocelli
- “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé
- “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER
- “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend
- “Walls,” Barbra Streisand
Best Comedy Album
- “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan
- “Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres
- “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari
- “Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah
- “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER
Best Latin Pop Album
- “#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER
- “Vida,” Luis Fonsi
- “11:11,” Maluma
- “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner
- “Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER
- “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny
- “Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache
- “Almadura,” iLe
Best Rock Performance
- “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER
- “Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
- “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
- “Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
- “7empest,” Tool *WINNER
- “Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
- “Humanicide,” Death Angel
- “Bow Down,” I Prevail
- “Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
Best Rock Song
- “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER
- “Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
- “Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
- “Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
- “Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER
- “Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon
- “In The End,” The Cranberries
- “Trauma,” I Prevail
- “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
- “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER
- “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief
- “Assume Form,” James Blake
- “i,i,” Bon Iver
- “Anima,” Thom Yorke
CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners!
Read Also: Grammy Awards | 2019 Full List of Winners