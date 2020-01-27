News

Angelique Kidjo beats Burna Boy at 62nd Grammy Awards | Full List of Winners

Josh Ruby
ago

Despite most music fans tipping Burna Boy to win Best World Music Album award at the 62nd edition of the highly-prized Grammy Awards, it was the legendary Angelique Kidjo who walked away with the prize.

This year’s Grammys – which recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artist of the year running from October 1st 2018 to August 31st 2019 – were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Various composers, musicians, and performers won several awards and we have the list of winners below:

Best World Music Album

  • Celia – Angelique Kidjo *WINNER
  • Gece – Altin Gün
  • What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
  • African Giant – Burna Boy
  • Fanm D’ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Record of the Year

  • “Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
  • “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place,” H.E.R.
  • “Talk,” Khalid
  • “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
  • “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

  • “I,I”- Bon Iver
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey
  • “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
  • “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
  • “7,” Lil Nas X“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
  • “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

  • “Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
  • “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER
  • “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
  • “Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
  • “Lover,” Taylor Swift“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
  • “Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
  • “Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Best new artist

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish *WINNER
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalia
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Best Country Solo Performance

  • “All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
  • “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER
  • “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
  • “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • “Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
  • “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
  • “Speechless,” Dan + Shay *WINNER
  • “The Daughters,” Little Big Town
  • “Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

  • “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
  • “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
  • “Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best country album

  • “Desperate Man,” Eric Church
  • “Stronger Than The Truth,” Reba McEntire
  • “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies
  • “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett
  • “While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker *WINNER

Best rap album

  • “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville
  • “Championships,” Meek Mill
  • “I am > I was,” 21 Savage
  • “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator *WINNER
  • “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

  • “Middle Child,” J. Cole
  • “Suge,” DaBaby
  • “Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
  • “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER
  • “Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

  • “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER
  • “Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
  • “Panini,” Lil Nas X
  • “Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
  • “The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG, Meek Mill paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant

Best Rap Song

  • “Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
  • “Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
  • “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER
  • “Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
  • “Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best R&B Performance

  • “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER
  • “Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • “Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER
  • “Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
  • “Steady Love,” India.Arie
  • “Real Games,” Lucky Daye
  • “Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

  • “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER
  • “Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David
  • “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue
  • “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
  • “Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
  • “No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
  • “Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

  • “Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy
  • “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER
  • “Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • “Saturn,” Nao“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

  • “1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid
  • “Painted,” Lucky Daye
  • “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
  • “Paul,” PJ Morton“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak *WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Spirit,” Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER
  • “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
  • “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
  • “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
  • “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
  • “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover,” Taylor Swift
Grammy winner Billie Eilish. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/Associated Press)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • “Sì,” Andrea Bocelli
  • “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé
  • “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER
  • “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend
  • “Walls,” Barbra Streisand

Best Comedy Album

  • “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan
  • “Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres
  • “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari
  • “Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah
  • “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

  • “#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER
  • “Vida,” Luis Fonsi
  • “11:11,” Maluma
  • “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner
  • “Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

  • “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER
  • “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny
  • “Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache
  • “Almadura,” iLe

Best Rock Performance

  • “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER
  • “Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
  • “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
  • “Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • “Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

  • “7empest,” Tool *WINNER
  • “Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
  • “Humanicide,” Death Angel
  • “Bow Down,” I Prevail
  • “Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

Best Rock Song

  • “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER
  • “Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
  • “Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
  • “Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
  • “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

  • “Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER
  • “Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon
  • “In The End,” The Cranberries
  • “Trauma,” I Prevail
  • “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

  • “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER
  • “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief
  • “Assume Form,” James Blake
  • “i,i,” Bon Iver
  • “Anima,” Thom Yorke

CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners!

