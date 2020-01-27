Critics trash Angella Katatumba’s tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ugandan songstress and philanthropist Angella Katatumba joined the rest of the world to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant but has instead faced criticism for making the entire situation about herself.

Born on August 23rd 1978, Kobe Bean Bryant went on to become a NBA legend before he died in a chopper crash together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on Sunday 26th January 2020.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant

Upon learning about the death of Kobe, Angella Katatumba took to her socials to express her grief and pay tribute to the NBA star. In her tribute, she revealed how the deceased looked like her ex-husband.

Oh noooo Kobe. I automatically liked you when I lived in Chicago, because everyone, especially my father in law, said you looked like my Ex husband Alonzo. May you rest in perfect peace. Thank you for your amazing talent. Angella Katatumba

Most of her critics have taken it upon themselves to claim that Katatumba is using the moment to drag the attention and making the entire situation about herself.

Well, take a look at Katatumba’s tribute to Kobe Bryant and the comments that came along. Maybe she is honestly hurt by the death of someone who meant so much to her:

