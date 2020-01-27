Daddy Andre drops ‘Folo Folo’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Daddy Andre released the ‘Folo Folo’ audio a month ago and he now adds visuals to the song which hasn’t yet been greatly received by the masses.

Daddy Andre has given us bangers like Sikikukweka, Kyoyoya, Kukyokya, Don’t Stop, More and More, among many others. He had such a wonderful 2019 and he seems ready to even go harder this year.

Produced by himself, the ‘Folo Folo’ song has Daddy Andre’s signature sound. It’s yet another love song like several others on which he confesses his love to the lady of his life.

The visuals are directed by Kenny Heights Montage. Watch here and let us know how you rate the video:

