Deejay Crim features Eezzy on ‘Kaluma’ | VIDEO ALERT

Deejay Crim features Northern Uganda’s finest Dancehall singer Eezzy on a brand new song titled ‘Kaluma’. The visuals are already out and you can watch them here first.

Musically, Agaba George a.k.a Deejay Crim had a good year in 2019. The year, however, did not end on a good note as he was involved in an accident that nearly claimed his leg on the morning of 31st December 2020.

As he recovers from the injuries sustained, the Urban TV DJ and Presenter has released his collaboration with Eezzy who has given us a couple of good songs like; Take It Easy, Wine Fi, Take Over, Qualified, among others.

Kaluma is a Dancehall jam produced by Nexo as both artistes compliment each other’s music styles. The green-screen visuals were directed by Pest of Grate Make Films.

