Dre Cali heaps praise on DJs for relentless exposure of talent

It always not so easy to find artists appreciating the role of disk jockeys (DJs) in the music industry for the work they add to their craft.

At times you find other artists exchanging vulgar words and insults with the DJs whereas others go to the extent of trading fists and hitting them with beer bottles.

Dre Cali and Ykee Benda

Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali has erased his name from the bad books of deejays as one of the artists who is not ill-mannered as he spared some time off his busy routine to appreciate their role.

The ‘Zigi Zaga’ singer wrote a very short but polite and funny piece of a letter thanking the DJs for a very big role they play in promoting and exposing their talents to music fans.

DJs do a great job of playing our music time to time, which creates awareness of our talent to the crowd thus leading to a wide and wild demand of our music Dre Cali

