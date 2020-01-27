My ex-lover used to call me stick woman – Ang3lina

For those who have been in several relationships and broke up, there are always those few funny memories that they recall from their previous love affairs.

Each person has at least the good, bad, and funny memories they shared with their loved ones and self-styled Ang3lina, real name Angela Nabufu, has a funny memory of how her past lover used to call her.

The ‘Drum Drum’ singer disclosed that her ex-lover used to call her ‘stick woman’ and when we searched for the meaning of the word, it wasn’t cool at all.

Sorry for the embarrassment you always had yo go through with your ex-lover Angela. Her revelation comes after rumors making rounds of how she is now inseparable with DJ Roja.

If anything is true about their rumored relationship, this could be proof that the pair are enjoying each other’s company and she has moved on from her past lover.

Read Also: Ang3lina drops exciting ‘Drum Drum’ visuals