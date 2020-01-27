‘Turn Up The Vibe’ is 5 times better than ‘Abalungi Balumya’ – Ykee Benda

Ever since Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda and A Pass released their Shs10m ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ track, critics have been pointing out how their collabo sounded exactly like Bobi Wine’s 2013 ‘Abalungi Balumya’ hit.

The argument also hit social media. Here, a one twitter handler identified as Joshua Ssebuwufu stressed how he found Ykee Benda’s song very similar to Bobi Wine’s song.

Ykee Benda, rushed to defend himself of how he composed the song while in his car without any beats on his way back from town after revealing how it was a coincidence for both songs to sound similar.

He went on to trash Bobi Wine’s ‘Abalungi Balumya’ song as he stated that his ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ song is 5 times better.

Just a coincidence….funny how I wrote this song in my car without any beats on my way bk from town one evening….that said u cnt downplay the genius in the song…even with the likeness in beats this song is 5 times better !! #TurnUpDVibe https://t.co/xl6SP89Uk6 — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) January 25, 2020

For those who have played both songs, which one is better than the other?

