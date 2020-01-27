Sunday 26th January 2020 will forever be a date to forget for most Basketball fans as it will go down in the history books as the date when American NBA legend Kobe Bean Bryant breathed his last.

Sad news of Kobe’s passing gripped the world with reports that he had perished after a chopper he was riding in crashed in California. It was even more gutting when more reports confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant died in the same tragic crash.

The whole world came together in paying tribute to the fallen sportsman and his daughter with most top celebrities paying their respects through social media.

A couple of top Ugandan celebrities including Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, Feffe Bussi, Navio, Lilian Mbabazi, Leila Kayondo, Angella Katatumba, Aziz Azion, Leah Kagasa, Mun G, Desire Luzinda, among others, sent out their condolences to the deceased’s family, followers, and fans.

We got some of the messages below:

Am a father, i will never fail to protect my daughters,i know Kobe died protecting, holding, comforting his lito gal coz no father will wish such a moment in their lives.Allah forgive and may their souls rest in peace. RIP pic.twitter.com/kEyO9h0TK2 — #TheGoldenHeart (@BebeCoolUG) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Kobe!

