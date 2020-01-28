Renown disk jockey DJ Ciza, real name Mwalye Seth, has come through with a brand new addictive single titled ‘Karekye’. Listen to it here first:

‘Karekye‘ sees DJ Ciza linking up with Cosign and budding dancehall singer Vyper Ranking who prefers to be called the Riddim Killa for a head-nodding blend of Afro-beat and Dancehall sounds.

The uplifting song was produced by Nexo and the much anticipated music video will be dropping sooner than later. Enjoy the audio below and you can master the lyrics provided.

