I will always take care of MC Kats, he is the father of my child – Fille Mutoni

Following whatever has been happening in MC Kats’ life, his baby mama Fille Mutoni pledges to stay by his side and support him all the way because he is her friend and father of her child.

In December 2019, MC Kats went public about his HIV/AIDS status and how depressed he was. Following weeks saw him being regarded to as a mad man and he was even checked into rehab before escaping a few days ago.

In the entire saga, the public has been pointing fingers at his girlfriend Fille Mutoni for not being present to support and take care of her baby daddy but the songstress claims she has been supporting him despite him wanting his space.

Kats and I only kept the mutual love but I have been handling business as an individual. He has had so many troubles and he needed time so he stepped away. Fille Mutoni

Fille also reveals that throughout the period when Kats has been going through hell, she has stuck to prayer and faith that God will make things better for both of them.

I am strong, it is God. I ask always Him to hold me strong. What seems to be like a storm and people thinks it’s gonna hit me, it doesn’t. Fille Mutoni

She now pledges to support MC Kats through whatever is troubling him because he is her friend. She also commends Kats’ bravery for having been transparent enough to reveal his HIV/AIDS status to the public

I am going to support MC Kats all the way. He is my friend. I thank Ugandans who have received him when he came out and broke down and gave them his transparency. It’s very courageous of him and I’m by his side in everything. Fille Mutoni

Fille went on to emphasize that she won’t do anything funny but be by Kats’ side and asked media to give personal space to celebrities whenever necessary because these endless scandals make them go insane.

Read Also: Proof of how MC Kats and Fille got married in 2014 video