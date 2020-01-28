There is no wedding – Fille trashes MC Kats’ claims

On 28th December 2019, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats said that he was to wed his longtime girlfriend Fille Mutoni on 14th February 2020 in Nsambya but the latter claims she is not aware of the wedding.

During the King Of The Mic Season 2 party, MC Kats revealed that he was going to walk Fille down the aisle and officially make her his lawfully wedded wife.

In an interview with Lord Kaiyz of NBS TV, Fille seemed shocked when she was asked if the wedding will take place on Valentine’s Day just like Kats had promised.

She was quick to reply in denial of being knowledgeable of the alleged forthcoming wedding. She noted that she is not aware of MC Kats’ said plans at all.

He promised you a wedding (on February 14th) but I do not know anything about that. He might have made a promise to you but he did not promise me a wedding at all. There’s no wedding. Fille Mutoni

