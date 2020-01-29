Over the weekend, talent manager Emma Carlos Mulondo questioned the importance of Gagamel boss Bebe Cool in the music industry despite him having direct access to the fountain of honor.

Emma Carlos reasoned that the ‘Wire Wire’ singer is the reason as to why the Ugandan music is still unprofitable because he has failed to communicate the challenges facing the industry to the president.

He went on to assert how Bebe Cool wastes lots of time only making weak and shallow lists of artists whom he claims have outshined others annually.

Answering Emma Carlos’ question, singer A Pass stressed that the importance of Bebe Cool in the industry is hugely attributed to getting people in rage all the time which is not easy at all.

A Pass furthermore went on to brag that he is very good at everything pointing out that it’s the reason why his new album is full of singles and he always puts Bebe Cool in a position to fight him, unlike fellow artists.

I think Bebe Cool has done a lot for the music industry and has helped us grow. To get people in the rage all the time is not easy, it’s because he is important. Bebe Cool always wants to put people in a position where they want to fight him. If your under his personality, you can’t have any issue with his list. I’m good at everything and that’s my new album is full of singles. A Pass

