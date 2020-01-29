Coco Finger opens up on when he almost fractured his genitals

CEO Mafia Generation Music Coco Finger shared with this website his worst experience since he hit the limelight in the music industry.

The self-proclaimed “dancehall rapid-fire chatting machine and powerful melodic artiste” disclosed that he will live to forget the day he stormed a weak stage with full force and ended up breaking it.

In the due process, he almost got his genitals fractured and has learnt a lesson of not storming stages with too much force since.

Coco Finger, who is widely remembered for hit jams like ‘My Miss’ opened up about his worst experience in a Q and A on his Facebook page.

