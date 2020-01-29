God’s Plan treats me like Offset treats Cardi B – Sheilah Gashumba

Here we go again with Sheilah Gashumba heaping praise on how her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan treats her in the best way she ever imagined – just like Offset treats Cardi B.

Who remembers the line, “Okimanyi tulinga Offset ne Cardi B..” in Fik Fameica and Vinka’s song titled ‘Tubikole’? Well, it turns out that Sheilah Gashumba and God’s Plan are living the same exact life like the American couple.

During the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Offset was seen smartening up his lover Cardi B while on the red carpet before cameras started clicking. The video went viral across all platforms.

Upon coming cross the video, Sheilah Gashumba was filled with excitement and shared it revealing that her own boyfriend, God’s Plan, treats her the same way each time before she leaves the house.

“This reminds me of my boyfriend. That’s him all the time before I leave the house,” Sheilah Gashumba captioned the video shared on her Snapchat account.

