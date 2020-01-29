Universal Music Group songstress Irene Ntale features in her first project of the new decade, a collaboration titled ‘Byenkola’ with the Hitnature duo.

The rumors in the entertainment corridors claim the song was recorded five years ago when Irene Ntale was still at Swangz Avenue and the Hitnature duo was still in school.

None of the artistes has responded to the reports however but listening to the song, it is fresh sound for the ears and fans for the respective artistes will surely love the song.

The audio was produced by The Weezy and the video was directed by Aaronaire. Watch it here and let us know what you make of it:

