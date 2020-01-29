King Saha pledges to fully support and campaign for Bobi Wine

Singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has publicly pledged full support for Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine in his coming 2021 general campaigns.

The Kingslove Ent. boss promised to show love and support to Bobi Wine while in an interview on NBS TV UnCut show as he was responding to a question asked on which politician he will back in 2021.

In his point-blank reply, King Saha stated how he will support and campaign for Bobi Wine without fear or favor in the general elections as much as he wants.

What the nation has to know is that I support my very close friend (Bobi Wine) and you never know that’s where I might also become a king from. If you see me at any political side, that’s where I belong. In fact, I’m waiting to show him full support during the general campaigns and I rally for him as much as he wants. King Saha

Basing on his statement, King Saha confirmed joining the list of artists who have fully pledged to support Bobi Wine like Feffe Bussi among other musicians.

#NBSUncut VIDEO: King Saha addresses his issue with Bebe Cool. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Read Also: King Saha releases ‘Sala Puleesa’ visuals | VIDEO