Pallaso reassures love in ‘Akomelerwe’ | AUDIO ALERT

Yet another love song from Pallaso, ‘Akomelerwe’ is a song you will dedicate to your lovers just to reassure your love to them. Listen to it here first:

Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has stuck to the script of releasing more good music for his fans. His new song will get us grooving just like the songs he has released since signing to Karma Ivien Management.

The lyrics to the song were written by Pallaso himself and the audio was produced by Diggy Baur who has become really active producing several hit songs in the past few months.

