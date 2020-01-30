Bruno K backs Katatumba on social media being full of jealous people

Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K is in total agreement with Angella Katatumba after she branded people on social media as “illiterate, unemployed, angry, bitter, jealous and full of rage.”

Katatumba’s venomous reaction against people on social media arose after she was severely bashed following her ‘selfish’ condolence message to American Basketball icon Kobe Bryant who perished in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter.

Having watched her interview on TV, the One For The Road singer quickly took to his Twitter account to back Katatumba’s point of view about social media dwellers.

Bruno K stated that whatever Katatumba said about social media people are facts. He also reasoned that most of them are frustrated and miserable just like the songstress stressed.

But there’s nothing wrong she said. She was only speaking facts. Most people who troll and insult others on social media are just frustrated and miserable. Bruno K

Bruno K has found himself in various social media wars with fans and critics on the various platforms before.

