Cindy Sanyu: I’m only waiting for Sheebah’s reply to perform at my concert

Truth be told, singer Cindy Sanyu will not leave Sheebah Karungi to enjoy her peace until she gets done with her 7th March ‘Boom Party’ concert that is set to take place at Cricket Oval.

This is after the self-proclaimed King Herself revealed how her team has already approached Sheebah’s management team and offered them an invitation requesting she performs at her concert.

Right now I can’t confirm there reply but what you have to know is that my team approached to her team requesting that she performs at my concert. But I’m still waiting if they confirm or not then we will move on. Cindy Sanyu

Cindy Sanyu went ahead to comment about rumors suggesting how Sheebah is about to quit TNS by revealing how she is capable of standing as a solo artist since she has gained some experience now unlike back then when she tried out.

