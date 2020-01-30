Clever J hints about starting a church before end of the year

Former secular artist-turned-Born Again Clever J is optimistic that before the end of 2020 he would have opened up his own church to preach the word of God to the world.

The ‘Manzi Wanani’ fame singer who currently puts God first in whatever he does, revealed some of his 2020 year resolutions plans while in an interview where he stressed a lot of things he has set his sights on.

Among the things that he wants to see come to life this year is the accomplishment of his home studio where he has already been gifted with machines that will help him in music production.

The went ahead to encourage the nation to always trust and praise God before embarking on their daily duties reasoning that God is the only true source of happiness and joy.

He, however, went mute when he was asked about if he would campaign for Jose Chameleone if he runs for the Kampala Mayoral seat come 2021 elections.

CLEVER J AGENDA KU ZIMBA CHURCH

