Former Urban TV presenter Sheila Saltofte replaces Fabiola at NBS TV

Again, a renown presenter is crossing over from Vision Group’s Urban TV to Next Media’s NBS Television. Sheila Saltofte has been unveiled as the new addition to the Kamwokya-based TV station.

Sheila Saltofte a.k.a Salta, who started journalism at a young age, joins NBS TV to replace Anita Fabiola on the Katch Up show which airs every Friday at 10PM. The news was confirmed by the station on their social media pages:

We take a look at Saltofte’s short biography:

Salta is a TV presenter, MC, Radio host and Events Coordinator. She was born in Denmark at Hvidore Hospital in 1992. At the tender age of 10, Sheila moved to Uganda in 2002 to study but rather picked interest in TV shows like the Teens Club on WBS TV. She got her TV debut at the age of 13 while in high school.

She started out presenting on WBS TV and has since worked on other platforms like Urban TV (Backstage Pass and 527) and Magic 1HD (City Magazine). She has hosted many events including Buzz Teenz Awards, Buzz Leavers Party, Club Mega Fest, MTN 10 year Anniversary Celebrations, Y+ Beauty Pageant and MTN Pulse Party.

She has also worked as a brand ambassador for several prominent brands, executing her role with finesse. She is a mother of one son and such a bubbly character that suits the Katch Up cast.

We wish her well.

