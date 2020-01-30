Fresh Kid stuns fans while speaking fake Japanese (VIDEO)

In his bag of tricks, young rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo a.k.a Fresh Kid has mastered a few words which he claims are from the Japanese and Chinese languages.

It is not the first time that the 8-year-old rapper is speaking gibberish and claiming he is very fluent in the Chinese and Japanese languages during an interview.

This time, however, he was appearing on a live TV interview on NBS TV’s After 5 show with Douglas Lwanga, DJ Roja, and DVJ Mercy. The presenters were left in awe when Fresh Kid started speaking what he termed as Chinese.

They went for a break and on return, the rapper shifted his gibberish to Japanese leaving the whole cast confused and not sure of what reaction to pull off to suit the moment.

He must be watching a lot of Jet Li and Jackie Chan movies. We hope we are wrong!

