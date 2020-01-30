If you don’t like my beard, don’t get married to me – Ykee Benda blasts fan

Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda blasted a Twitter user and slay queen that we only identified as Francis Viza who went public in revelation of how she dislikes his beard.

Ykee swiftly responded by advising the slay queen not to waste her precious time thinking about getting married to him as if he was asserting how he is not ready to trim off the beard he adores most just to please her.

After Ykee’s ruthless response, his followers swarmed the tweet while mocking the said tweep as they asserted that she deserved such a bitter reply from him.

