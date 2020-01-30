Leila Kayondo dismisses reports claiming she is dating Wakiso Giants boss

For ardent local football fans, it is a common sight seeing Leila Kayondo in the stands at most matches of the Wakiso Giants Football Club. From that, rumors have been spread that she is dating the club’s owner. She, however, dismisses the reports.

Leila Kayondo’s love-life has often come under scrutiny and the gossip corridors are rarely wrong about what happens in her personal life. From the SK Mbuga days, Kayondo has always denied it whenever she is linked to dating the rich men of the city.

This time around, the songstress is being linked to Wakiso Giants FC (Purple Sharks) boss commonly known as Musa Atagenda. The two are believed to be in a relationship that has allegedly lasted more than a year.

Reports have also had it that her newest song, a collabo with Jose Chameleone titled ‘Nyumirwa‘, was sponsored by Musa Atagenda who is a longtime fan and close friend of the Leone Island boss.

In her own words, Kayondo dismissed the reports as she revealed she is an ardent football fan who supports local clubs and has been to several matches.

I am a big fan of Wakiso Giants, I’ve gone to so many football matches. I love football as a person. When I was an ambassador of (Sports Club) Villa, I used to go to Namboole and everywhere with them just like it is for Wakiso. Leila Kayondo

Chameleone and Musa Atagenda watching a Wakiso Giants match

I was inspired by Chameleone to love Wakiso Giants because he is one of the bosses there. I used to follow his updates and saw how the team came up to where they are so I picked interest to go to their matches. That’s all. Leila Kayondo

Read Also: “I’ve never paid to sing with Chameleone, I’m talented” – Leila Kayondo