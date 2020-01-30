Multi-award-winning Kenyan Afro-pop boy band Sauti Sol has officially been unveiled as the newest signing for the Universal Music Group record label.

Sauti Sol are a Kenyan Afro-pop band formed in Nairobi, Kenya by vocalists Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005. Initially an a cappella group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti.

Sauti Sol now join Irene Ntale who joined the same record label in August 2019 and Tiwa Savage who was the very first African artiste to sign for the record label in May 2019.

The good news was shared on Sauti Sol’s social media platforms on Thursday morning as they revealed that they will be releasing a brand new album very soon.

It’s official! Our first major label deal, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. Thank you guys for being patient. We really hope y’all are ready for the new album. Sauti Sol

Congratulations Sauti Sol!

