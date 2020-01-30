Top 5 songs of the month that you need to listen too

It’s a brand new year and you know what that means – brand new music. So, at the end of every month, we will be highlighting the cream of the crop in music that will have hit the music charts.

As we began the year several artists issued new releases, some attempting to re-up on the magic of last year, and some attempting to stake a new claim on the airwaves and charts in 2020.

Here is our round-up of January’s top 5 tracks, in no particular order, that we believe you should check out and listen to;

1. ‘Baliwa‘ – Jose Chameleon

Having reportedly fired his old management crew, Leone Island CEO Jose Chameleone decided to start off 2020 with some good music as he stated how he was back to his old basics. He dropped two jams one featuring Leilah Kayondo titled ‘Nyumirwa‘ and ‘Baliwa‘ which has dominated the airwaves now.

‘Baliwa‘ can be translated to mean ‘Where Are They?’ Chameleone asks about where you were when he was struggling with life and why people only turn up to celebrate when you have made it despite not being part of the struggle. The audio was produced by Diggy Baur.

2. ‘Sala Puleesa‘ – King Saha

After quite a silent 2019, King Saha yet blessed us with a sweet melodic jam titled ‘Sala Puleesa‘ that has been received well among music fans.

The song came as a result of an exchange with Gagamel boss who advised the singer to quit doing drugs and focus on his music career.

King Saha adhered to the advice of releasing good music and ‘Sala Puleesa’ (produced by Diggy Baur) has been receiving massive airplay on media recently.

3. ‘Quinamino‘ – Azawi

Officially signed on November 1st, 2019 under Swangz Avenue Record Label, Azawi’s first release ‘Quinamino’ became an instant on Uganda’s music charts and we surely saw it deserved to be among the 5 top songs of January.

The audio and video are both exciting as Azawi showcased her dance moves on the song and we just wait for more jams that are in store to drop anytime from now.

4. ‘Jangu‘ – Winnie Nwagi

Despite the song being released late last year, Winnie Nwagi’s Jangu has quite enjoyed media airplay throughout the different platforms. In the audio, produced by Daddy Andre, Winnie Nwagi continues to showcase her vocal prowess and if there is any doubt that she can sing, it must be erased when you listen to this.

5. ‘Nkwagala’ – A Pass

Just like King Saha, after heeding to Bebe Cool’s advice about becoming more serious with his music career, A Pass released two fine jams that are working well. However, Nkwagala has also stood out in this month.

On Nkwagala, A Pass (with tears rolling down his face) emphasizes how much love he has for his lover. ‘Nkwagala‘ is a Luganda word translated to mean ‘I Love You’ and A Pass’ lyrics are full of love and the affection in his voice compliments the well-arranged lyrics.

