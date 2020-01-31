Comedy Store reaches out to Katalemwa Rehabilitation through charity

A team from Comedy Store Uganda led by the Director and Host, Alex Muhangi, visited the rehabilitation center situated in Mpererwe outside Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

The Comedy Store outfit donated basic items and cash to Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Home, which supports children with special needs.

They made a donation of food items such as beans, rice, posho, sugar, cooking oil, as well as other basic household items like detergents, toilet paper, among others.

The team that arrived at Katalemwa was received by Samali Matovu, the Executive Director of the Center. They were later guided on a tour of the facility including the departments of physiotherapy, orthopedics, occupational therapy, speech, and language, as well as a workshop where appliances for children and people with special needs are manufactured.

They also toured the dormitories and interacted with some of the children and their caretakers.

In his remarks, comedian Alex Muhangi applauded the Management of Katalemwa for the commendable work done in supporting people with special needs.

I would love to appreciate very much the Management of Katalemwa. As Comedy Store, we reached out and felt it was important to come and see the work you do here, and support in whichever way possible. We [Comedy Store] believe this is just the beginning of what’s possible. We reached out to other partners, regarding this initiative and we feel like the next time, we will make an even greater impact. Alex Muhangi

Katalemwa Cheshire is home to children with some of the unique conditions such as cerebral palsy, Spina Bifida, Hydrocephalus, amputees, and those that are physically handicapped.

According to the Director, Samalie Matovu, Katalemwa helps serves over 15,000 children both at the center and in the community throughout the year. She thanked Comedy Store for reaching out and supporting the center.

When I was informed that Comedy Store wanted to come and visit, I said ‘Oh, that is so good’. I was so excited. It is so rare to find people who are enjoying and are stress-free, thinking about Katalemwa. Samali Matovu

Kudos to Comedy Store!

